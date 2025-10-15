Mark Williams Gets Massive Update for Suns Season Opener
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are expected starting center Mark Williams to be available for their regular season opener against the Sacramento Kings next week, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro on X:
"Belief is that Suns Center Mark Williams will be ready for opening day. He has played 5-on-5 the last week and will get a few scrimmages in before next week's opener vs Sacramento on Wednesday."
This report comes after Suns coach Jordan Ott commented on Williams' progress before last night's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers:
"Mark's on pace. You saw him today. Now he's doing live (practice). We said initially he's doing everything but live. Now he's doing live. So still the same goal, be ready to go for opening night. He's trying to get the right direction."
Williams, who had struggled with injuries prior to landing in Phoenix, was acquired via trade by the Suns on draft night.
Though the talent is clearly there, the health aspect of his game hasn't been. Williams hasn't played more than 44 games in any of his three seasons.
"When it comes to moving him forward, we're going to be strategic," Suns GM Brian Gregory said of Williams at the team's Media Day.
"We're going to be smart. But he's in a good place right now, and I think in terms of what he's been through, he's shown glimpses of what he can be, and it's our job to put him in, mentally and physically, in a position to do that on a consistent basis."
If the Suns don't see Williams available, they have a trio of big men in Oso Ighodaro, Nick Richards and Khaman Maluach to rely on.
Richards has been Phoenix's starting center since arriving at last year's trade deadline while Ighodaro enters his second season in the league.
Maluach, the tenth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has impressed this preseason to say the least.
"The character and spirit of him, specifically, that I’m not sure he has a bad day. He may have a bad moment, but he won’t have a bad day. He came out and showed some things today. He set a new standard, he set a new bar that we can hold him to," Ott said of Maluach.
The Suns appear to be confident in whatever starting five-spot option will be available to them, though the latest update on Williams is a good one.