Suns Rule 2 Starters Out vs Nuggets

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have ruled out starting center Mark Williams and forward Ryan Dunn ahead of their matchup against the Denver Nuggets tonight according to head coach Jordan Ott.

"I think he's in a good place. He's only been out six or seven days, however long it's been," Ott said of Dunn. "It's just a pain tolerance, flexibility, of course it's the shooting wrist. But again, things are in a good place. We'll continue to assess, but I would imagine, it's relatively soon.

Meanwhile, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin are still questionable. They'll go through pre-game warmups before Ott makes a decision on them.

Dunn has a sprained wrist and has missed the last few games while the Suns are likely just being cautious with Williams, though Ott said something popped up in their evaluation of him this morning.

"Mark's the other one. I know it's the second night of a back to back. The knee was doing well, something independently just popped up with the calf again," Ott said pre-game on Williams.

"Don't think it's too serious. We want to play the long game with him. He's done such a great job building back up and being available for us."

It's likely we see Oso Ighodaro or Nick Richards start tonight in place of Williams.

The Suns are on the second night of a back-to-back and are 12-8 on the year. They lost their previous matchup against the Nuggets earlier in the 2025-26 regular season.

"I mean, we all see the same articles. We see the same data," Ott said on the rash of injuries this season.

"I can only talk about ours. Soft tissue, everyone's going to talk about, we had some of those. And some of those are basketball injuries. The more recent ones are basketball injuries. So we're here in a back to back, where it's again, a three-in-four, a five-in-seven, but we will get some days here in the coming weeks that we're going to get some rest, so that's helpful.

"And as we get some rest, hopefully at some point here we'll get healthy, but everyone's dealing with it, like you said. Denver has their own health and injury concerns, and I'm sure that they're thinking about the same type of deal."

Opening tip is slated for 7:00 PM MST.

