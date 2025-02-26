Mock Draft: Suns Add Dominant Big Man
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 campaign is not going the way anyone would have thought.
Phoenix is currently out of the playoff picture with a 27-31 record. Unfortunately for the Suns, they do not own their first-round pick this summer.
However, the Suns do currently have the Cleveland Cavaliers’ pick in this summer’s draft after trading their 2031 unprotected first-round pick to the Utah Jazz in January in exchange for the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah.
With Cleveland owning the best record in the league right now, the Suns would currently be selecting 30th overall. This is not a very promising spot, but Suns did hit on Ryan Dunn with the No. 28 overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.
There could be a lot of other changes coming for Phoenix this offseason, but one glaring need for the Suns is more size.
In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the Suns selecting Auburn 6-foot-10 big man Johni Broome, a leading contender for national player of the year, with Cleveland's pick.
Wasserman compared Broome to former Suns forward Markieff Morris and added:
“Every year there is discussion about whether certain players are being undervalued in the draft due to age. It will come up again over the final months around Johni Broome, who's fresh off a 31-point, 14-rebound, four-assist, two-block line against Georgia.
“We've reached a point where it's worth reassessing his dominance and skill development. While scouts might not detect upside with Broome, his floor—due to the translatability of his finishing, rebounding, low-post feel, elite paint touch, passing and interior defense—should be attractive to teams looking for rookie-contact value.
“His three-point shooting and flashes of drives past closeouts are just bonus skills to bet on.”
Phoenix has two centers under contract for next season: Nick Richards and Ighodaro. Current backup center Mason Plumlee is on a one-year, veteran-minimum deal and will be a free agent.
Richards has become Phoenix’s starting center since being acquired from the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 15, but was a career backup until that point. Ighodaro played a lot early in the season, showing an above-average playmaking ability, but struggled in drop coverage and rebounding.
Broome projects to be a power forward or center. The Suns could also address this big man need with their second-round pick this summer which originally belonged to the Denver Nuggets and was acquired by the Suns from the Charlotte Hornets in the Jusuf Nurkic trade earlier this month.
Wasserman projected the Suns to take 7-foot-2 Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic with this pick, which is currently No. 55 overall. Wasserman wrote:
“It's been a wildly uneven new year for Zvonimir Ivisic. He'd fallen completely out of Arkansas' rotation in January, only to have consecutive games in February with 25-plus points, three threes and three blocks. And then he shot 0-of-10 against No. 1 Auburn.
“There are clear flaws with his physicality inside and decision-making, but for a 7'2" big, there is just too much shot-making skill, finishing ability and shot-blocking tools to ignore Ivisic in the No. 46-60 range.”
It will likely be a busy offseason for the Suns, but some good selections in the draft could instill some hope for the future.