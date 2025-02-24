NBA Overturns Tech on Suns Star Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The NBA announced today the overturning of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant's technical foul against the Toronto Raptors last night, which came in the second quarter after a clear foul on Durant wasn't called.
According to ESPN, Durant has 120 technical fouls in his career - three coming this season with Phoenix and six all of last year.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer offered the following on the play (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic):
"Just got blatantly fouled. Got raked across his arm. That's not a very difficult call."
Phoenix lost in 127-109 fashion to Toronto, falling to 27-30 in the regular season. They've lost their last eight of ten games and are currently out of the Western Conference playoff picture.
After the game, Durant (15 PTS/4 REB/4 AST/3 STL/2 BLK) says he simply needs to play better.
"I got to come with it if I want us to win. If we want us to win, I've got to come better than what I did tonight," he said (h/t Rankin).
It's been a perplexing season in Phoenix, as the star-studded Suns have fallen massively short on their championship-or-bust expectations.
Many believed a trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal would have paid massive dividends with NBA champion head coach Mike Budenholzer leading the way.
The deeper the regular season goes, the more questions than answers the Suns have surrounding both their present and future moving forward.
That includes Durant, who was nearly traded at the deadline before he personally rejected a deal that would have sent him to the Golden State Warriors.