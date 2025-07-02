Nick Richards Garnering Interest From Suns Divisional Rival
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards is reportedly garnering trade interest from the Los Angeles Lakers amid free agency.
Brett Siegel reported Los Angeles' interest in Richards for Clutch Points on Tuesday, citing "new names have emerged in the Lakers' search for frontcourt talent, specifically Phoenix Suns' Nick Richards and New Orleans Pelicans' Yves Missi, sources said."
Many factors are playing into Richards potentially being made available. For starters, the Suns just shored up their frontcourt deficiencies during the draft, picking Khaman Maluach with the 10th pick in the draft as a part of the Kevin Durant trade, and acquiring Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams just a few minutes after the draft pick.
Richards' days as Phoenix's starting (or even backup should Jordan Ott prioritize developing the wide-eyed rookie) center are certainly behind him. I mean, not even half a year ago, he was playing backup to Williams in Charlotte. And considering the Lakers are more than desperate for any resemblance of talent at the five position, Richards is now on their radar.
Potential Suns-Lakers Trades For Richards
The way I see it, a trade can either go one of two ways. It'll either favor the Lakers or the Suns. No in-between. With that being said, let me present a one trade I think can be on the table for either situation.
Trade No. 1 (Pro-Lakers)
Los Angeles receives: Nick Richards
Phoenix receives: Shake Milton, 2nd-round pick
It's quite obvious why Los Angeles is winning this trade. Essentially, the Lakers are dumping Milton's (technically) expiring contract (his next two seasons are non-guaranteed) for a player that will have an impact in their rotation right away. While Phoenix is taking on a guard who likely won't crack the rotation. Although, adding another second-round pick to the slew they acquired in the Durant trade may sound appealing enough.
Trade No. 2 (Pro-Suns)
Phoenix receives: Dalton Knecht, 2nd-round pick
Los Angeles Receives: Nick Richards
You're probably wondering why the Lakers would still have to send out a second-rounder in this scenario. And I think it's because they are in dire need of a big man. If I were Suns general manager Brian Gregory, this would be around where my asking point is. Knecht is a promising, young rookie whom would immediately be Phoenix's best perimeter shooter.
The 24-year-old has already seemingly been on the way out in Los Angeles, dating back to the Lakers reverting the deal he was included in for Mark Williams back in February. Not to mention, it looks like the Lakers already signed his replacement in free agency -- Jake LaRavia.
Point is; the Lakers need Richards and Phoenix doesn't. Why not squeeze one of Los Angeles' few valuable assets out in the deal?