Suns Center Gives Honest Reaction to Failed Lakers Trade

PHOENIX -- Before Mark Williams was a key part of the Phoenix Suns' start to the 2025-26 season, he was nearly traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The trade was agreed upon during last season, before the Lakers ultimately failed Williams on a physical -- sending him back to Charlotte before the Suns struck a deal for the big man during the 2025 NFL Draft.

It was an odd scenario, as trades are rarely nullified for failed physicals -- and Williams got pretty honest on his thoughts during his recent appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast:

What Mark Williams Said on Failed Lakers Trade

"I just played the Bucks that night that I got the call that I'm getting traded. I'm out here. They're like, ‘Yeah, like it's done. Like we're not going back.’ I was like, ‘Y’all can't undo the undo. Like what you mean?’ They were like, ‘No, it's done.’ So I'm hot. I was excited. I was like, it's time," said Williams (h/t HoopsHype).

"Charlotte wanted to trade me, whatever. I'm excited. We're playing the first game out of the break, and then I have to go back to Charlotte. So, All-Star break I'm just like ‘what the f---.’ And then the first game out is LA, of course, like can't write it any other way. Q. And you went off that night, right? Williams: Yeah, I mean, look, another night in the office. I was just trying to show them honestly, like ‘f*ck you all.’ I was excited to go there. I thought I was like a piece that could really help them. Obviously, going into the playoffs, once they lost, obviously, I tweeted a little smiley face like I was hating. I was hating."

Suns Benefited Greatly From Failed Trade

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams was traded to Phoenix during the first-round of the draft while the Suns also doubled-down at the position with No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach.

This offseason the Lakers went and signed former Suns center Deandre Ayton after not getting Williams.

The Suns benefited greatly from that botched deal, as Phoenix finally got Williams to be healthy and has reaped those rewards.

Williams has been consistently solid down low during the team's 19-14 start to the regular season. He's averaging 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per night.

