Suns Aim to End Losing Streak vs Bulls

The Phoenix Suns are looking to avoid a 5-game losing streak today.

Kevin Hicks

Jan 22, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) makes the go ahead basket over Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) and Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (26-29) are looking to prevent an even more expansive free-fall today as they take on the Chicago Bulls (22-34) in the midst of a losing streak that goes back to before the All-Star break.

The Bulls are in a state of flux themselves - as they have lost five consecutive games themselves after moving on from Zach LaVine at the trade deadline.

The Bulls are now headlined by a resurgent Nikola Vucevic - who is averaging nearly 20 PPG/10 RPG this season, along with Coby White, Matas Buzelis, and Ayo Dosunmu.

A brief preview ahead of the matchup later today:

Bulls: Brief Rundown

  • Offensive Rating: 112.1 (22nd)
  • Defensive Rating: 116.6 (26th)
  • Net Rating: -4.5 (23rd)
  • 3PT%: 36.9 (9th)

Vucevic now leads the team in scoring at 19.2 PPG following the LaVine trade, along with rebounding at 10.3.

White has been another standout despite taking a slight step back compared to 2023-24.

Buzelis has been a key contributor for Chicago in February - the rookie is averaging 13.4 PPG and has reached double figure scoring numbers in all but one contest.

Suns: Must Turn to Dunn

One of the most confounding parts of Thursday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs was the fact that rookie F Ryan Dunn only saw the court for a grand total of 20 seconds.

Dunn had previously shined in the Rising Stars Challenge and the All-Star tournament alike just days prior - he also serves as the only truly consistent POA defender on the roster.

The Virginia product still possesses an offensive game that is a work in progress, but enough growth has been exhibited to justify giving him run - especially in a season where the team could use any spark it can get.

Key to Game: Limit Bulls' Three-Point Attack

In a season where the Bulls are in the middle or bottom of statistical leaderboards, they are near the very top in three-point volume.

The Bulls knock down 15.9 threes per contest while posting top-10 level efficiency as well.

LaVine was a massive piece of the deep-threat attack, but White, Vucevic, and even Kevin Huerter require attention on the perimeter themselves.

If the Suns can contain the above-the-break and corner looks, it will be difficult for the Bulls to generate consistent offense - it could be the first time since January 31 in which they hold a team under 119 points.

Suns-Bulls is set to tip-off shortly after 3 P.M. Arizona time this afternoon.

