Suns Aim to End Losing Streak vs Bulls
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (26-29) are looking to prevent an even more expansive free-fall today as they take on the Chicago Bulls (22-34) in the midst of a losing streak that goes back to before the All-Star break.
The Bulls are in a state of flux themselves - as they have lost five consecutive games themselves after moving on from Zach LaVine at the trade deadline.
The Bulls are now headlined by a resurgent Nikola Vucevic - who is averaging nearly 20 PPG/10 RPG this season, along with Coby White, Matas Buzelis, and Ayo Dosunmu.
A brief preview ahead of the matchup later today:
Bulls: Brief Rundown
- Offensive Rating: 112.1 (22nd)
- Defensive Rating: 116.6 (26th)
- Net Rating: -4.5 (23rd)
- 3PT%: 36.9 (9th)
Vucevic now leads the team in scoring at 19.2 PPG following the LaVine trade, along with rebounding at 10.3.
White has been another standout despite taking a slight step back compared to 2023-24.
Buzelis has been a key contributor for Chicago in February - the rookie is averaging 13.4 PPG and has reached double figure scoring numbers in all but one contest.
Suns: Must Turn to Dunn
One of the most confounding parts of Thursday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs was the fact that rookie F Ryan Dunn only saw the court for a grand total of 20 seconds.
Dunn had previously shined in the Rising Stars Challenge and the All-Star tournament alike just days prior - he also serves as the only truly consistent POA defender on the roster.
The Virginia product still possesses an offensive game that is a work in progress, but enough growth has been exhibited to justify giving him run - especially in a season where the team could use any spark it can get.
Key to Game: Limit Bulls' Three-Point Attack
In a season where the Bulls are in the middle or bottom of statistical leaderboards, they are near the very top in three-point volume.
The Bulls knock down 15.9 threes per contest while posting top-10 level efficiency as well.
LaVine was a massive piece of the deep-threat attack, but White, Vucevic, and even Kevin Huerter require attention on the perimeter themselves.
If the Suns can contain the above-the-break and corner looks, it will be difficult for the Bulls to generate consistent offense - it could be the first time since January 31 in which they hold a team under 119 points.
Suns-Bulls is set to tip-off shortly after 3 P.M. Arizona time this afternoon.