Suns Anniversary: Revisiting Historic Game From Devin Booker
PHOENIX -- Today is a momentus day for the Phoenix Suns.
As the Suns prepare to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, this day also marks the eight-year anniversary of franchise great Devin Booker becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game against the Boston Celtics.
Booker was seen as a quality scorer and player with potential prior to this, but this night changed everything - despite a 130-120 loss.
The guard scored 51 points in the second half - becoming the first player since Kobe Bryant to do so. He absolutely dominated a one-on-one matchup against future teammate Jae Crowder. The night was so historic and inspiring that even a hostile Boston crowd was cheering the rising star on by the end of the game.
This contest didn't just put jumper cables on a career that has turned out to be a Hall-of-Fame caliber - it reshaped the trajectory of a franchise that had been marred with controversy for years. It unknowingly resulted in Phoenix becoming a franchise that is generally viewed in a positive light, a franchise that star players actively seek out.
Just for reference as to how far the Suns have come since this night - here are the players that surrounded a second-year Booker in the matchup:
- Tyler Ulis
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- Marquese Chriss
- Alex Len
- Jared Dudley
- Alan Williams
- Leandro Barbosa
Since that point, the fortunes of the franchise have shifted greatly - this was the first real opportunity for widespread exposure on that part of Booker. It also put Phoenix on the path towards contention not even four years later.
The ascension to stardom for the Kentucky product eventually resulted in Chris Paul and Kevin Durant being drawn to the franchise. It led to Mat Ishbia purchasing the team and changing the strategic approach of the franchise relative to his predecessor.
As frustrating as the 2024-25 season has been, fans can absolutely look back and appreciate this massive night that acted as a springboard into an NBA Finals appearance, into drawing Durant into the Valley - into so much more than anyone could have anticipated at the time.