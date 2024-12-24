Suns Blasted by Nuggets in Ugly Monday Loss
The Phoenix Suns dropped their Monday night battle to the Denver Nuggets in 117-90 fashion.
Phoenix has now lost their last three games.
Without the likes of Devin Booker and Grayson Allen, the Suns struggled to find a rhythm on offense - as tonight was just the second time all season where Phoenix scored 90 or less points in a game.
Suns stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 23 points while no other Suns player scored more than nine.
The Nuggets certainly didn't struggle themselves without Jamal Murray, shooting 51% from the field and forcing 15 Suns turnovers.
Nikola Jokic - unsurprisingly - paved the way with 32 points and seven assists.
Quick Recap
The Nuggets led 27-26 after the opening 12 minutes of play thanks to an early 14 points from Michael Porter Jr. - who was the only player to reach double digit scoring after only one quarter. Denver held the advantage despite shooting just 2-10 from three while Phoenix turned the ball over five times.
Trailing by as much as eight in the second, the Suns managed to hit an 11-0 run towards the end of the first half - though it was still Denver leading 55-51. Nikola Jokic ended the first half with 19 points and three assists.
Things began to get ugly for Phoenix in the third, something that's haunted the Suns all throughout the season. Denver built their lead to over 20 points throughout the third quarter before carrying a 100-79 lead into the fourth. Phoenix was outscored 45-28 in the period.
Nothing changed for the Suns in the fourth, as head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to empty the bench with just over four minutes remaining in the contest, waving the while flag and conceding victory.
What's Next
The Suns host the Nuggets on Wednesday for a Christmas Night matchup.