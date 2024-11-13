Suns' Bradley Beal Gets Injury Update
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal entered the team's first NBA Cup game with two injuries on his resume - a sprained elbow that kept him out for two games previously this season and a slight knee knock that happened on Friday, which ultimately didn't see him miss time.
A third was added to the star's report in Tuesday's win over the Utah Jazz, where Beal departed with 7:19 left in action and didn't emerge from the locker room.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters following the game that Beal suffered a calf strain.
"We'll just see how he does - how he wakes up - what the medical team has for us tomorrow," Budenholzer said via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin:
In the locker room afterwards, Beal also spoke on his injury (also courtesy of Rankin):
"It just got tight on me. I think it was probably lingering from the knee injury last game ... It should be alright, it was just a little precautionary, got one tomorrow," said Beal, who is alluding to the team's Wednesday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
"It feels good. It's a little tight still, but I should be good tomorrow. We'll see how I feel in the morning."
Beal finished the night with 24 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. The Suns - with his help - moved to 9-2 on the year and won their first game of NBA Cup action.
Phoenix was already down two starters in Kevin Durant (calf strain, set to miss two weeks) and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle soreness, missed first game vs. Utah) on Tuesday, though their replacements faired pretty strong against the Jazz.
Mason Plumlee notched a 15 point/14 rebound double-double while rookie Ryan Dunn scored eight points (2-2 3 PT shooting) with three rebounds and one block in 20 minutes.
The Kings, who gave the Suns their second loss in overtime fashion on Sunday, await Phoenix tomorrow for an 8:00 PM tip time in Sacramento, the second of a four-game road trip for the Suns.
Official injury reports tomorrow should reveal Beal's status for Wednesday and moving forward, though it sounds like the injury wasn't serious.