Suns, Center Have Mutual Interest in Return
PHOENIX -- There's plenty of decisions the Phoenix Suns will have to make over the coming months as they look to secure their franchise-first NBA title.
One of their toughest has already been made, as Frank Vogel is out as head coach of the Suns after just one season. Mike Budenholzer was officially Phoenix's new head coach this morning.
When it comes to the roster, the Suns have their starting five signed through next season, as owner Mat Ishia pointed out during a press conference with reporters weeks ago.
“We have our starting five signed, for multiple years together. Do we have to make some adjustments because that starting five didn’t win a championship? Of course we do. And we will. You’ll see it, and we’re going to try to get some other free agents signed to kind of build us back and then figure out how to tweak and modify to win the championship.”- Mat Ishbia
With Phoenix's positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax, the Suns will only be able to sign outside free agents on veteran-minimum contracts. Phoenix will be able to retain restricted free agents at their respective price tags, however.
Currently, four Suns have player options for the coming 2024-25 season. One of which - backup center Drew Eubanks - told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin there's mutual interest in a return.
“The full organization wants me back next and I want to be a Phoenix Sun next year,” Eubanks said.
“I’m going to make the best decision for my family and I when the time comes."
Eubanks' player-option is worth $2.5 million. He recently turned 27 and was considered a sporadic option off the bench behind Jusuf Nurkic.
Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie and Damion Lee are the others with player-options. If declined, they enter the free agent pool. Royce O'Neale is an unrestricted free agent but the Suns own his Bird rights, meaning they can go over the salary cap to re-sign him.