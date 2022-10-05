Chris Paul & Devin Booker Were in Attendance to Watch Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Devin Booker were among the NBA players who were present on Tuesday to watch future NBA top picks in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson play in a preseason game in Henderson, Nevada.

On Wednesday, the Lakers and the Suns play at T-Mobile Arena. However, Paul and Booker elected to catch the high-profile match before their second preseason game. FormerLakers and Suns forward Trevor Ariza was also in attendance with DeMarcus Cousins, as were A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces.

Wembanyama is projected to go No. 1 in next year's draft. However, In a recent interview with Stadium's Shams Charania, Henderson explained why he should be the first pick.

“Of course, I feel like I’m the number one player. I worked hard & my competitive side makes you want to be the number one player. It makes me want to be who I am on and off the court. And I feel like I have the number one mentality, " Henderson said.

NBA Draft expert Rafael Barlowe, shared that Henderson is special.

"Scoot is special. He’s got a rare blend of speed, burst, strength and pace, said Barlowe.

He added, "It’s scary he’s only 18."

