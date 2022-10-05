Skip to main content

Chris Paul & Devin Booker Were in Attendance to Watch Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson

Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul & Devin Booker were in attendance Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson match in Vegas on Tuesday night.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Devin Booker were among the NBA players who were present on Tuesday to watch future NBA top picks in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson play in a preseason game in Henderson, Nevada. 

On Wednesday, the Lakers and the Suns play at T-Mobile Arena. However, Paul and Booker elected to catch the high-profile match before their second preseason game. FormerLakers and Suns forward Trevor Ariza was also in attendance with DeMarcus Cousins, as were A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces.

Wembanyama is projected to go No. 1 in next year's draft. However, In a recent interview with Stadium's Shams Charania, Henderson explained why he should be the first pick. 

“Of course, I feel like I’m the number one player. I worked hard & my competitive side makes you want to be the number one player. It makes me want to be who I am on and off the court. And I feel like I have the number one mentality, " Henderson said.

NBA Draft expert Rafael Barlowe, shared that Henderson is special. 

"Scoot is special. He’s got a rare blend of speed, burst, strength and pace, said Barlowe.

He added, "It’s scary he’s only 18."

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook, subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsFN for news, updates, analysis and more!

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Top Phoenix Suns News

Deandre Ayton has the Most to Prove This Season on Suns

Chris Paul Voted Best Leader, Future Head Coach by NBA GM's

Deandre Ayton Feeling Motivated Heading Into Season

Robert Sarver Hires Investment Bank for Suns Sale

Devin Booker Ranked Top SG in NBA by General Manager Poll

Suns Projected to Finish Third in West

Mock Trade Sends Jae Crowder to Cleveland

Devin Booker Sends Message on IG

Suns May Sell for Record Amount, per Report

Chris Paul Devin Booker
News

Chris Paul & Devin Booker Were in Attendance to Watch Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson

By Landon Buford
Ayton
Analysis

NBA.com Says Suns C Deandre Ayton Has Most to Prove on Suns Roster

By Donnie Druin
Chris Paul
Analysis

Chris Paul Voted Best Leader, Future Head Coach by NBA GM's

By Donnie Druin
Deandre Ayton White Jersey
Analysis

Suns Center Deandre Ayton Channeling Aggression, Focus

By Donnie Druin
Robert Sarver
News

Suns Owner Robert Sarver Hires Investment Bank to Manage Sale of Team

By Donnie Druin
Devin Booker
Analysis

Suns' Devin Booker Named No. 1 Shooting Guard in NBA GM Poll

By Donnie Druin
Phoenix Suns fans
Analysis

NBA GM's Pick Suns to Finish Third in West

By Donnie Druin
Jae Crowder
Analysis

B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

By Donnie Druin