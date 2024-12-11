Suns Coach Giving Back in Unique Way
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer - a native of Arizona and avid fan of the organization growing up - is giving back to the community in a pretty cool way.
From a Suns press release this morning:
"Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer is teaming up with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix to help combat hunger across the state through 'Coach Bud’s Assists for Hunger' program. For every Suns assist this season, Budenholzer will donate $15 to St. Vincent de Paul, with a minimum of $25,000 committed to fight food scarcity."
With star names on the floor such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, there should be no shortage of points or assists for Phoenix.
“Eradicating hunger and food insecurity in our communities is something I care about deeply,” said Budenholzer in a statement.
“In my home state of Arizona nearly one million people go hungry each year, and I want to do all I can to assist. We make a difference on the court with our unselfish play and teamwork, and together with St. Vincent de Paul we can do the same to assist in ending hunger in Arizona.”
Phoenix currently averages 26.8 assists per night, which ranks just outside of the top ten.
More from the release:
"Continuing an initiative to fight hunger that he first launched in 2016 and carried out during his time as head coach with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, Budenholzer now partners with St. Vincent de Paul as they work to feed, clothe, house and heal individuals and families in need throughout central and northern Arizona. St. Vincent de Paul provides 7,000 meals daily, served through four charity dining rooms and partner organizations."
The Suns are back in action on Friday night against the Utah Jazz.