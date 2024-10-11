Suns Confirm Who's Out vs Pistons
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns confirmed Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic will not be available for Friday night's tilt against the Detroit Pistons.
Allen is away from the team due to personal matters. He played in Phoenix's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers and logged 21 minutes, notching seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
He did not play earlier this week when Phoenix played the Pistons at Michigan State.
Last weekend, Nurkic suffered a finger injury which put him out for at least a week, according to the team. He is expected to be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday's road battle against the Denver Nuggets.
Playing in Nurkic's spot has been veteran free agent addition Mason Plumlee and second-round pick Oso Ighodaro - who has particularly impressed during the first two exhibition games.
"I know bigs who have been in the league 10 years who can't do that," Suns star Bradley Beal said after receiving an assist from Ighodaro earlier this week.
"Just catch it in the pocket, take your time and look weakside. ... His ability to just want to learn here and understand that's how he'll get minutes ... He looks really good. He looks really good, running and shooting the ball with confidence."
The Suns are 2-0 in preseason play entering tonight and have already shown they're different under new head coach Mike Budenholzer, who has emphasized spreading the floor, involving stars in game plans and getting up more three-point attempts.
“I think there’s things that fit this roster, there’s a style of play that fit this roster and the talent on it, and we can instill and bring to the table and the players embrace it and we become elite and one of the top teams in the league and compete for a championship," Budenholzer said at Suns Media Day.
Tonight will be his third game to toy with lineups and try new looks, though Allen and Nurkic won't be available.