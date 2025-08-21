Suns Could Be Stuck For Years After Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns are in a unique position compared to the other 29 teams in the NBA.
They should be looking to tank given the fact that they aren't in a position to win anytime soon, but they don't have the future assets to ensure a winning roster if they performed poorly during the season.
"No team has mortgaged more of its future for less in the present than Phoenix, which is an underdog to finish even in the top 10 in the West next season. But it's not as if the Suns can realistically pivot to a tanking posture, because they don't control their first-round pick until 2032. That's six more years of other teams feasting on Phoenix's lottery possibilities after the Suns gave Houston the No. 10 pick this summer (only to reacquire it in the Kevin Durant trade)," ESPN analyst Zach Kram wrote.
The Suns won't have it easy for a while, so they need to do their best to build from within and capitalize on the few players they have drafted to the roster.
That includes Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea. However, others that fall in this category include Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft that has become one of the pieces to Phoenix's young core.
Green, 23, has averaged just over 20 points per game in his career and is an interesting co-star for Booker in the backcourt. The fit isn't seamless on paper, but new head coach Jordan Ott will be tasked to find ways to make it work.
A Green-Booker pairing is the best bet the Suns have towards being competitive, so if the duo can figure out ways to mesh together on the court, Phoenix might not be as bad as perception suggests.