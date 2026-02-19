Predicting a Fully Healthy Suns' Starting Lineup/Rotation

PHOENIX -- With Jalen Green back in the mix, the Suns' rotation could look a little different coming out of the All-Star break if they are all able to stay healthy.

Before the year started, it seemed likely the Suns would roll out a starting five of Devin Booker, Green, Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn and Mark Williams.

However, due to injuries, Collin Gillespie, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale all established themselves as reliable starters at some point of the season, while Dunn fell to the back of the rotation and Green has played off the bench as he works his way back from injury.

Phoenix now has a big question to answer for how its rotation will look the rest of the year when it's at full strength.

Predicting Suns' New Starting Lineup and Rotation

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts in the three point contest during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Given how the rotation has shaped out this season, here's our prediction for how the starting five and rotation off the bench look once the Suns are fully healthy and Green is able to play enough minutes to be a starter:

Starting 5: Devin Booker (34), Jalen Green (32), Dillon Brooks (30), Royce O'Neale (25), Mark Williams (25)

Bench: Collin Gillespie (25), Grayson Allen (25), Jordan Goodwin (15), Ryan Dunn (6), Oso Ighodaro (23)

(Minutes in parentheses)

Phoenix's most used starting lineup by far has ended up being Gillespie, Booker, Brooks, O'Neale and Williams (21 games), but Gillespie is usually the first sub out and leads the bench unit.

Gillespie's role could end up becoming Green's, as it was supposed to be coming into the year, but Gillespie has a lot of chemistry already with the bench, specifically Ighodaro, and would be a great sixth man given what he has brought to the table so far.

Allen has had his fair share of injuries as well, and at one point looked to be the fifth starter over O'Neale, but the Suns need to see more consistency out of him both in terms of his shooting and games played, and he would be the perfect first sub off the bench for Green.

O'Neale has also not been consistent at times and if it becomes a problem, the Suns could turn to any one of Gillespie, Allen or even Dunn if they want more size in the starting group.

Diving into the minutes part of the rotation prediction, this is an average mix based off what the Suns currently use and how things will shape out, and these could look different every night given that they have several players who can get hot any given game.

A lot of this rotation could end up changing or never even materializing if Green is not off his heavy minutes restriction or Phoenix continues to deal with injuries on a nightly basis, but having so many options is not a bad problem the Suns have to deal with.

Another question could be if the Suns choose to use a nine-man rotation late in the season and into the playoffs, which doesn't seem likely soon with Green's minutes restriction and would then lead to Dunn or Goodwin not getting minutes.

Phoenix will also have to roll with the hot hands for its closing lineups that already usually differ from the starting lineups, but will now have even more options for what they could look like.

No matter the Suns end up deciding, coach Jordan Ott has made most of the lineups work and will now have to figure it out once again with Green back.

