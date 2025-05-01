Report: Suns Could Go Internal for Front Office Change
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns could reportedly look internally for one of their front office changes.
Shortly after Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported that the Suns’ front office changes would likely be announced in the next 48 hours Wednesday, The Stein Line NBA insider Marc Stein posted on X they could be offering an internal candidate a promotion:
“I’m told an emerging option in Phoenix, rather than a splashy hire outside hire, is promoting VP of player programming Brian Gregory to a more prominent front office role.
“Gregory already has a significant voice in Suns draft strategy and is highly regarded by owner Mat Ishbia.”
Gregory was an assistant on the Michigan State coaching staff from 1999-2003, while Ishbia was a walk-on for Michigan State from 1999-2002.
The Suns hired Gregory to their staff last summer after he had spent 19 seasons as a NCAA Division I men’s basketball head coach, most recently at the University of South Florida from 2017-23.
More on Gregory from his Suns bio:
“Prior to South Florida, where he won the CBI Championship in 2019, Gregory served as head coach at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and as head coach at the University of Dayton (2003-11), where he won the NIT Championship in 2010.
“Before his head coaching positions, Gregory was an assistant coach under Tom Izzo at Michigan State University from 1999-03, helping the team to two Final Four berths and the 2000 NCAA Championship. His coaching career began in 1990 as an assistant coach for six seasons at Michigan State followed by assistant coach roles at the University of Toledo (1996-97) and Northwestern University (1997-99) before returning to the Spartans. Gregory is a graduate of Oakland University where he played basketball and was a three-year All-Conference honoree.”
Ishbia said at his end-of-season press conference that the Suns wanted to restructure and make changes to their front office before the hiring of their next head coach after Phoenix fired Mike Budenholzer one day after the 2024-25 season ended.
Time isn’t necessarily ticking for changes with some of the expected leading candidates for Phoenix’s coaching search still in the playoffs on their respective staffs; however, it would be a huge positive if the Suns have their new front office in place soon to fully begin the coaching search.