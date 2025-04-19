Suns Could Trade Devin Booker to Knicks
The Phoenix Suns could take advantage this offseason with trade interest for star shooting guard Devin Booker at an all-time high.
Among the teams that could be interested in acquiring Booker is the aggressive New York Knicks, who made several deals last year to improve the roster and could very well do so again.
Bleacher Report contributor Grant Hughes explains why the Knicks could trade for Booker.
"A third team would be a necessity in any Booker deal involving the New York Knicks, and Phoenix would have to desperately want a Mikal Bridges reunion for this to get off the ground. But if you focus on the quality of the landing spot from Booker and his acquiring team's perspective, New York is nearly as good as it gets," Hughes writes.
"Major market, entrenched point guard in Jalen Brunson who could facilitate for Booker like Chris Paul once did in Phoenix, an offense that could use another from-scratch playmaker—it's all there for Booker with the Knicks.
"If New York were to bring in Booker, it could also look to ship Karl-Anthony Towns elsewhere. The big man's offensive contributions wouldn't be nearly as critical to the team's success with another All-NBA guard to keep the points flowing, and it was clear all season that KAT couldn't anchor a quality defense.
"Adding Booker as part of a broader rebalancing of the roster could result in the Knicks moving out of the "good team with no real title shot" category and climbing into the true contender class."
A trade for the Knicks is contingent upon their performance in the playoffs. If they perform well and make it further than they did last year, a trade isn't as likely. However, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics looking like the top two teams in the East, the Knicks may feel the need to put their foot on the gas and continue making big moves.
If that's the case, the Suns should negotiate.