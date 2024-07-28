Suns' Devin Booker 'Unsung Hero' of Team USA
PHOENIX -- Team USA powered through Serbia for their first win of Olympic group play in Paris, and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker got the starting nod in what the Americans hope to be the beginning of a journey that will result in another gold medal.
Booker played 26 minutes and finished with 12 points on 4-6 shooting to pair with five assists, two assists and two rebounds.
Not quite the flashiest stat line - especially considering the performances of LeBron James and Kevin Durant - though Booker started all five of Team USA's exhibition games prior to the group stage starting, and his impact is clearly coveted - even if he doesn't put up gaudy numbers like he does for the Suns.
During NBC's coverage of the 110-84 win for the United States, Dawn Staley offered the following on Booker's play:
"I think Devin Booker is the unsung hero... [He] plays both sides of the ball, can score a whole lot of basketball points, and also defend. And he's like the quiet assassin of that group."
“I think a lot of people forget that Devin Booker is a great defender," added Dwyane Wade.
Before activities officially began in Paris, USA head coach Steve Kerr offered the following on Booker:
“Book was great in Tokyo,” Kerr said.
“He’s the perfect example of a guy who in an NBA game, he’s going to get 20 shots every night. In ’21 in Tokyo, he was more of a defender, ball mover, but did a great job and was one of our key players. That’s why he’s back here. We knew how much we needed him and I’m so impressed with Book’s ability to understand that and recognize the role change, but still hit the big shot and looking forward to a big moment. Book is a perfect FIBA guy.”
On a team littered with superstars, Booker's off-ball activities have made him a staple for Kerr's lineups through game time. For one of the league's top scorers, it's impressive to see Booker hone other aspects of his game at the national level.
Booker and Team USA will be back in action on Wednesday when they battle South Sudan.