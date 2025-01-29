Inside The Suns

Suns G League Guard to Play in All-Star Weekend

TyTy Washington is set to play in the G League Up Next Game.

Nov 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2), Phoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro (4) and guard TyTy Washington Jr. (14) chase after a loose ball during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns two-way guard TyTy Washington has been selected to participate in the G League Up Next Game, featured during the NBA's All-Star Weekend in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 16.

More on Washington's selection from the official press release:

"Washington Jr. has appeared in 22 games with the Valley Suns this season, between the G League’s Tip-Off Tournament and regular season slate. The Arizona native is averaging a team-high 21.0 points on 49.7% shooting (46.1 3FG%), 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 11 regular season games, which follows averages of 20.5 points, 6.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 11 Tip-Off Tournament games. Washington Jr. has scored 30-plus points in four games during the 2024-25 season, highlighted by a season-high 31 points on two occasions, and has recorded four double-doubles on the year."

Washington, a native of Phoenix, was a five-star recruit in high school before playing his college ball at Kentucky. He was a first-round pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft and also previously played for the Milwaukee Bucks before landing in Phoenix on a two-way deal back in August.

Washington has played in just four games for the Suns this season, primarily featuring for the Valley Suns in the G League.

Phoenix head coach Mike Budenholzer offered this earlier this season after Washington made his season debut:

“TyTy has been good in our training camp, he’s been good in practices, good in the G League game. I think we like to reward that work. He’s shown he can come into games and function and have a positive impact.”

Suns forward Kevin Durant was recently named a starter for the NBA All-Star game. Devin Booker possibly can gain a nod as a sub.

Congrats to Washington!

