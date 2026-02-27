Suns Praise Rookie After Big Minutes vs Lakers

PHOENIX -- Rasheer Fleming is making a real case to be in the Phoenix Suns rotation when Phoenix finally gets fully healthy.

The No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 draft had his best game in a Suns uniform last night and played a crucial role in Phoenix coming up with a huge 113-110 upset victory over Los Angeles.

With five players out due to injury, including Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jordan Goodwin, Fleming seized the moment in his 21 minutes, tying his career high with eight points and six rebounds (three offensive) and was a plus-19 for the game.

“Massive minutes," Suns guard Collin Gillespie said of Fleming postgame (via ClutchPoints' Hayden Ciley). "We always tell him that he has no idea how good he can really be. He's so young in his basketball career, he's still learning, but he listens, he asks questions.

"He's one of the better rookies I've been around in terms of just doesn't complain about anything, doesn't talk that much, just does what he's told to do. He can be so, so good. I don’t think he’s close to (his ceiling). He probably doesn’t even know what his ceiling is, I don't know what his ceiling is.

Rasheer Fleming's Potential Shines vs Lakers

At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Fleming has all the physical tools to be a productive and solid NBA player for a long time, but hadn't had much of an opportunity to show himself.

Now with the injuries Phoenix is dealing with, Fleming has played over 20 minutes in the Suns' last three games, which he had never done before this point.

Last night against the Lakers, he matched up well against Luka Doncic and LeBron James while also playing well offensively.

"He's taking steps for sure," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Fleming postgame. "It's always going to be defense first with him. From Payton Pritchard (last game) to (guarding) Luka, that's a different type of cover. I thought tonight he really helped us in the first half, and then even just his minutes in the second half, you're starting to feel comfortable with him out there.

"I think that speaks to his growth. Our coaches do a great job, the Valley (Suns) staying with him the time that he's there. But it's him, he's owning his development of getting better, and he has to be a possession gainer for us, and that's offensive glass, and most of the time active defensively to try to get some steals.

"So we mentioned him there in the locker room, and the response from his team was something that not every rookie gets. So the guys are learning him and respecting him, which is what we all desperately want in this game, and he's getting it."

Yeah, he's going to be *very* good pic.twitter.com/LRl3JsUPvh — Erik Ruby (@ErikRuby) February 27, 2026

With Brooks out four-to-six weeks with a fractured left hand, the 21-year-old Fleming likely won't be going anywhere from the rotation soon, and he will have a lot more chances to prove what he can do on the floor with the Suns (34-26) now only one game back from getting out of the play-in to the sixth seed in the West with 22 games left to go.

"Taking everything day-by-day. Not looking too far ahead," Fleming said postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Just focusing on what I have done and focusing on the progress that I'm making throughout the season."

Phoenix now has four full days off and will next take on the Sacramento Kings on the road next Tuesday night.

