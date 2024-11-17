Suns Get Boost vs Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns are expected to have both Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to head coach Mike Budenholzer (h/t Duane Rankin).
Budenholzer also said Beal won't play against the Orlando Magic on Monday night when the Suns conclude their four-game road trip.
While Nurkic played in Friday's loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Allen was out and hadn't played since Tuesday.
The Suns, also down Beal and Kevin Durant, will welcome back Allen's scoring presence after scoring just 83 points last time out, the first time all year they've failed to score 100.
Allen's seen his scoring numbers drop a bit this season, averaging just nine points per night on 34.7% shooting from the field and 33.9% success from deep.
Nurkic hopes to perform much better after going 0-7 from the field against Oklahoma City, which was also the second game this month where he failed to register double digit rebounds.
With all their injuries, the Suns have lost their last three of four games entering Sunday and will face Minnesota for the first time since the Timberwolves sent them packing in the postseason to end 2023-24.
ESPN's basketball power index gives the Suns just a 33.3% chance to win today.
Opening tip is slated for just past 1:30 PM Phoenix time.