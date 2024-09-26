Suns Have One of Top-Ranked Role Players
PHOENIX -- 2024 Phoenix Suns Media Day is just four days away.
As the season is about to officially be rung in, this is the typical time where media and fans alike will look to stack up rosters against each other - and it's no different here for Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports, who is now in day four of ranking all 30 teams by the top five players on each squad.
Today, Tyus Jones - one of the most recent additions to the squad - was ranked by Rohrbach as a 4th option on this rendition of the Suns.
Before Rohrbach got into the official rankings, he clearly defined what a "number 4" is - or what it should be.
"What is a No. 4? Generally, he is not a star; if he is, he better be a role player first. And if he is both, then your team is a bear. At the very least, he should be too good to ever deny a starting spot. He can be a table-setter or a rim-runner, but his skills have to complement everyone above him in the pecking order. He can get you 20 points on any given night, but he will not on most, because his defense is of greater import. You cannot be a one-dimensional fourth option, for if you are, your team is likely not very good.- Rohrbach defining a number 4 option
"It is a funny thing: Nos. 4 and 5 can be comparable in ability, and if they are both good, your team is good. And if they are both not good, your team is not good. It is often here where teams are separated — where delineations become a little clearer and rosters decline a little steeper. And money plays a part in that. You do not want to pay your fourth option a max contract, but you want to pay him what he is worth, and whether he provides value could mean the difference between contending or pretending."
9. Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies
10. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
11. P.J. Washington, Dallas Mavericks
12. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Orlando Magic
13. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
14. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
15. Jones, Phoenix Suns
16. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
This is another placement that can certainly be up for debate, as Jones' best trait (playmaking) is arguably better than that of Nembhard, Smith, Washington, Caldwell-Pope, perhaps even Washington.
Jones isn't a one-dimensional player either. His 40+% mark from three-point range last season in a poorly-spaced offense is just a signifier of what a threat he can be in a well-spaced, talented Suns offense that is chalk full of inside-outside threats.
Defense could very well be a concern for Jones as well, but the value that he should bring to the offensive side of the floor is very likely going to land him a well-endowed contract next summer - and the Suns should feel in good hands with the floor general maestro being one of the squad's most prominent contributors.