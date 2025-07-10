Report: Suns Hire Top Assistant Away From Magic
PHOENIX -- The new Phoenix Suns coaching staff under Jordan Ott is starting to come into shape.
Since being named Phoenix's new coach on June 6, Ott has hired DeMarre Carroll from his previous staff in Cleveland, brought back Brian Randle, who was an assistant under Monty Williams from 2020-23 and spent last season with the Washington Wizards, and retained Chaisson Allen from last year's staff under Mike Budenholzer.
Now, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, Ott has made perhaps his splashiest hire so far in Orlando Magic assistant coach Jesse Mermuys. Charania posted on X on Mermuys:
"The Phoenix Suns are hiring Orlando Magic assistant Jesse Mermuys as a top assistant coach on Jordan Ott's staff, sources tell ESPN. Critical hire for Ott to lure a lead assistant from a well-respected Magic staff."
Mermuys, a University of Arizona graduate and Tucson native, now returns to his home state after being on the Magic staff since 2021.
The 44-year-old Mermuys has been an assistant in the NBA for 17 years, first with the Denver Nuggets (2008-12), then Houston Rockets (2012-13), Toronto Raptors (2013-16), Los Angeles Lakers (2016-19), Sacramento Kings (2019-21) and most recently Orlando, a team that has developed quickly and made the playoffs the past two seasons after three years of finishing as one of the bottom-3 teams in the East.
Ott and Mermuys have no overlap on any of these teams, but Ott has said he has been very diligent in trying to craft the best staff he can ahead of his first year as a head coach.
"I know we're building something unique here," Ott said of building his staff earlier this week (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "I want those guys around me that I can lean on because I don't know what this is exactly going to be. I don't know all these steps in it.
"Guys who have been through it in different programs and even myself. So I've tried to broaden my scope a little bit, but also the piece of engraining yourself with the guys and how we're going to build this environment, have a feel for what exactly that vibe and environment should feel like on a day-to-day basis is really important."
According to multiple reports, Ott is looking for a former head coach to be his lead assistant, but Mermuys figures to have a prominent role in helping Ott establish a new identity and culture for the team in his first year in the Valley.