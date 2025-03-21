Suns Reveal Injury Report vs Cavs
PHOENIX -- Tomorrow night is yet another unquestionably massive moment for the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns - as they are set to face the Eastern Conference leading Cleveland Cavaliers.
Phoenix overtook the 10-seed in the West with a victory last night against the Chicago Bulls, and will look to build off of the positive momentum against a substantially tougher opponent.
The Suns will continue to be playing at less than full strength as well - as the team released the official injury report ahead of the Friday night battle.
- Mason Plumlee (left quadriceps strain) is out
- Grayson Allen (left foot soreness) is questionable
- Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) is out
TyTy Washington Jr. and Jalen Bridges are also out due to each being on two-way contracts.
Plumlee is having a fascinating week - having been ejected against both the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers, while getting injured early on in Monday night's victory over the Toronto Raptors. Expect Oso Ighodaro to continue in a sizable role in the absence of Plumlee.
Allen has been out since March 12 due to what is seemingly a minor foot issue, but the longer Allen's name lingers on the report, the more concern will grow. Cody Martin and Royce O'Neale will attempt to fill the void at the high level that they have been over the last week - if Allen is unable to go yet again.
Beal remains out after head coach Mike Budenholzer stated that the star guard would be re-evaluated in one week on Monday.
Cleveland's bill of health is clean - as Darius Garland is set to return to the lineup after being rested in Cleveland's loss to the Sacramento Kings Wednesday.
Suns-Cavs is set to tip off around 7:00 P.M. Arizona time tomorrow night.