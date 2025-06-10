Suns HC Fires Back at Michigan State Critics
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ott made his feelings clear when asked about his Michigan State ties at his introductory press conference Tuesday.
"I'll say it like this: I've earned the right to be here," Ott said. "I've spent 20 years of working as hard as I possibly can to be here in this spot.
"I've been around great people, great coaches, great players that allowed me to grow, put me in tough spots to see if I can get better.
"So I know I've earned this opportunity. I'm going to work as hard as I can from here on out to prove that I am here for the right reasons, and I've earned this opportunity. So that excites me going forward."
Ott's Michigan State connection immediately stood out when he was hired given owner Mat Ishbia and general manager Brian Gregory's Spartan backgrounds.
Ott received his master's degree from MSU and started his coaching career as a a graduate assistant for two seasons at Michigan State before moving to a video coordinator role under Tom Izzo from 2008-13.
Ishbia was a walk-on with the Michigan State basketball team from 1999-2002, while Gregory was an assistant coach during Ishbia's time with the Spartans. MSU won the 2000 national championship with Ishbia on the roster and Gregory on staff.
Unlike Ott, Gregory had very little experience in a front office role before being promoted to be the Suns general manager last month, serving only one year full time in Phoenix's front office as vice president of player programming this past season, after one year as a consultant with the team following 19 seasons as a NCAA Division I men’s basketball head coach.
"I'm never going to shy away from the fact that one of the reasons I'm sitting up here is because of my relationship with Mat Ishbia," Gregory said at his introductory press conference on May 6.
Ott began his NBA coaching journey as a video coordinator with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-16, then was an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-22, the Los Angeles Lakers from 2022-24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past season.
He is grateful for all of his past stops molding him into being the Suns next head coach, but already looking forward with Phoenix.
"Just incredibly thankful for the journey and the people that (I've) been with," Ott said. "And then it quickly shifts to what's next and how can I help?
"We have the draft coming. We have summer league coming, so that's where my mind is. I'll enjoy the evening with my family. They leave tomorrow, and we'll get back to work."