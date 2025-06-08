Suns' Kevin Durant Trade 'Inevitable', Says Analyst
The Phoenix Suns are going to be making moves to retool and get their team back to the playoffs next season.
One of those potential transactions is a Kevin Durant trade, which could happen as early as this month.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes a Durant trade is "inevitable."
"The Suns look like the next team in line to lose KD. As was the case in Oklahoma City, Golden State and Brooklyn, there's probably no salvaging this relationship," Hughes wrote.
"Add to that Phoenix's recent habit of burning through draft assets and overspending, and a Durant trade becomes not just a vibes-cleansing priority but also a bookkeeping necessity.
"The Suns' short-sighted, win-now recklessness leaves them preposterously expensive and inflexible. They have to get cheaper and deeper, and one of the best ways to do that is to move an aging star to a team that needs premium scoring.
"It's worth noting that trading Durant and stopping there would constitute a lazy half-measure. Phoenix needs to extricate itself from the Bradley Beal quagmire and strongly consider dealing Devin Booker—especially if sending him to the Houston Rockets can get its own future first-rounders back.
"But a Durant trade feels like the first, most obvious step."
There are numerous teams interested in trading for the future Hall-of-Fame forward, but with only one year remaining on his contract, the Suns have to figure out which offer is the best one to accept.
With so many teams in on Durant, the Suns can force a bidding war between those interested in hopes of getting squads to up their price for the Hall-of-Famer.
The Suns will likely field offers during the NBA Finals, and once the series ends, they will accept the best one possible ahead of the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 25-26 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.