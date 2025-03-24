Suns Likely to Welcome Back 3 Key Players vs Bucks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could be getting back much of their original rotation tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The only key player the Suns listed as out was Bradley Beal with a left hamstring strain. Nick Richards (right calf tightness) and Mason Plumlee (left quadriceps strain) are probable. Grayson Allen (left foot strain) is no longer on the injury report.
Beal has missed the last three games with his injury and is scheduled to be re-evaluated tomorrow after coach Mike Budenholzer said he would be re-evaluated in one week last Monday. He was seen going through an on-the-court workout following practice today.
Richards tweaked his calf in pregame warmups and was a late scratch for Friday's upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Plumlee's injury forced him to be sidelined for the last two games, while Allen had missed six consecutive games with his injury.
The absences of all four of these players have allowed Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, Collin Gillespie and Cody Martin to show off the impact they can make with increased minutes.
These players have brought a huge spark to the Suns, as they have won three straight and are finally back to the 10th seed in the Western Conference, which is the final play-in spot, with a 34-37 record.
Phoenix now has a decision to make, especially with Allen and Plumlee, on how they will factor into the rotation.
For the Bucks (40-30), Damian Lillard (right calf soreness) is out for the third-straight game, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) is probable. Bobby Portis (league suspension) and Jericho Sims (right thumb UCL sprain) are out, and Gary Trent (lower back contusion) is probable.
Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 7 p.m. Arizona time and will be Budenholzer's first game against his former team since they fired him following the 2022-23 season.