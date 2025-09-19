Suns Look Completely Different Heading Into Training Camp
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are not close to the same team as they were a season ago heading into training camp next week.
Last year before camp, the Suns had championship expectations with a "Big 3" of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant who were supposed to bounce back under a new coach in Mike Budenholzer after being swept in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.
Now going into this season's training camp, Phoenix is coming off missing the playoffs with a 36-46 record, firing Budenholzer, trading away Durant and buying out Beal this offseason, which has led to even just making the play-in being seen as a success for the new iteration of the team.
Phoenix has 11 new players, its fourth coach in as many seasons in Jordan Ott and a new general manager as it looks to move past the Durant and Beal era.
Suns' Projection for Training Camp
NBA.com's Shaun Powell shared his outlook of the Suns when analyzing where all 30 teams stand with training camp around the corner.
"The Suns finally caved to reality and pushed the reset button on their failed three-star experiment," Powell wrote of Phoenix. "Better late than never, at least. With Beal and Durant gone (and expectations walking out the door with them), the Suns can make peace and move forward, with incoming young talent, including center Mark Williams, pointing to a better future. It assumes that Devin Booker, even with his new, rich extension, will stick around to be a part of it."
Williams will be one of three new players who will likely immediately slot into the starting lineup around Devin Booker and Ryan Dunn along with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, who were acquired as part of the Durant trade from Houston.
The Suns loaded up on wing and center depth this offseason, which were two areas that plagued them last season, but have a major question mark on how Booker and Green will fit together in the backcourt with the two being Phoenix's lone shot creators.
Owner Mat Ishbia has articulated a new identity that he wants to create for the team, which involves being a gritty, defensive-minded group, so the Suns will look to play with this cohesiveness as they move into the future even if it doesn't immediately translate into winning.
The Suns will speak for the first time after the conclusion of a very busy offseason next Wednesday at the team's media day ahead of training camp.