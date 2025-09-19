Inside The Suns

Suns Look Completely Different Heading Into Training Camp

Phoenix dawns several new players ahead of next week's training camp.

Brendan Mau

Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are not close to the same team as they were a season ago heading into training camp next week.

Last year before camp, the Suns had championship expectations with a "Big 3" of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant who were supposed to bounce back under a new coach in Mike Budenholzer after being swept in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

Now going into this season's training camp, Phoenix is coming off missing the playoffs with a 36-46 record, firing Budenholzer, trading away Durant and buying out Beal this offseason, which has led to even just making the play-in being seen as a success for the new iteration of the team.

Phoenix has 11 new players, its fourth coach in as many seasons in Jordan Ott and a new general manager as it looks to move past the Durant and Beal era.

Suns' Projection for Training Camp

NBA.com's Shaun Powell shared his outlook of the Suns when analyzing where all 30 teams stand with training camp around the corner.

"The Suns finally caved to reality and pushed the reset button on their failed three-star experiment," Powell wrote of Phoenix. "Better late than never, at least. With Beal and Durant gone (and expectations walking out the door with them), the Suns can make peace and move forward, with incoming young talent, including center Mark Williams, pointing to a better future. It assumes that Devin Booker, even with his new, rich extension, will stick around to be a part of it."

Williams will be one of three new players who will likely immediately slot into the starting lineup around Devin Booker and Ryan Dunn along with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, who were acquired as part of the Durant trade from Houston.

The Suns loaded up on wing and center depth this offseason, which were two areas that plagued them last season, but have a major question mark on how Booker and Green will fit together in the backcourt with the two being Phoenix's lone shot creators.

Owner Mat Ishbia has articulated a new identity that he wants to create for the team, which involves being a gritty, defensive-minded group, so the Suns will look to play with this cohesiveness as they move into the future even if it doesn't immediately translate into winning.

The Suns will speak for the first time after the conclusion of a very busy offseason next Wednesday at the team's media day ahead of training camp.

Latest Phoenix Suns News

feed

Published
Brendan Mau
BRENDAN MAU

Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News