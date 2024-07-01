Suns Not Expected to Trade Starting Center
PHOENIX --- The Phoenix Suns are expected to run it back with 100% of their featured core from last season.
Between the confirmed retaining of the members of the big three, the four-year, $70 million extension to Grayson Allen, and the reported four-year, $44 million dollar deal to Royce O'Neale, it had been a mystery what would happen of incumbent starting center Jusuf Nurkic in the fray of it all.
While many have speculated that Phoenix would offer the 2031 first-round pick and Nurkic in trades to acquire a better fit for the current roster, Suns insider John Gambadoro believes the contrary.
Whether this is more of an ultimate resignation to the fact that offers have been subpar or new head coach Mike Budenholzer truly is high on the big man in his system remains to be seen.
The fanbase has been split on Nurkic over the past several months, with some acknowledging his ability to bridge the offense and rebound while earning a relatively economical salary is a good thing for the franchise compared to the predecessor.
Others will argue that Nurkic lacking a jump shot, being a relatively weak athlete, and not protecting the rim consistently enough were detriments to the roster in 2023-24.
The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle - Nurkic does certain things very well while he could be better in other areas.
That's why his salary isn't a massive deal in the grand scheme of things - an above average player making an average split of the payroll is just fine - especially if coach Budenholzer can truly maximize his skillset in what has largely been an innovative system that is a variation of what Gregg Popovich originally brought to light.
The Suns agreed to terms with Mason Plumlee to a one-year deal as well, so Nurkic will have a new backup center going into 2023-24.