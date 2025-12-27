Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns begin a four-game road trip tonight in New Orleans in what is the first night of a back-to-back against the Pelicans.

The Suns, fresh off a big win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, hope to keep momentum going as the Pelicans have won their last five-of-six entering Friday.

In order to do so, Jordan Ott will deploy the following starting lineup:

Suns Starters vs Pelicans

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Opening tip is slated for 6:00 PM MST.

The Suns are without Jalen Green (hamstring) and Grayson Allen (knee) tonight. Green will be re-evaluated in a few weeks while Allen is game-to-game.

"It's just time. It continues to progress. It's just a time thing. Anytime you get two days in between [games] in the NBA season -- which I feel like we've had a lot here in December with the schedule breakup, that's probably been around the NBA -- but yeah, if we could have three days it'd be better to get him back," Ott said of Allen's injury.

"We have two days to advantage of it. Hope to see him in New Orleans."

The Pelicans are still down Herbert Jones (right ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture) tonight. New Orleans lost their first matchup against Phoenix back on Nov. 10.

Booker said the team was excited to embark on their road trip to end 2025.

“We've always had our team talks. We talk on and off the court. The vibes are always high. I always take it back to the beginning of the season, when we started off 1-4. We were still coming in with the mindset to get better," said Booker.

"Then we ran off a few games, and we've been in every other game since then. So now we’ve got to string some together. We're about to hit the road. It's going to be just us, and we're looking forward to it.”

The Suns' 11.0 steals per night still ranks tops in the NBA, and Phoenix hopes they're only getting better as the year grows.

“We always have room to grow. It's a first-year team together. We've been in a lot of dog fights this year. We've come back from down 20 and we've given up 20-point leads. That's our motto, get better every day," Booker added.

The Suns would improve to 17-13 with a win tonight in New Orleans.