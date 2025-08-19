Suns' Offseason Graded Among Worst in NBA
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns made a lot of changes this offseason coming off a year in which they finished 36-46 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Phoenix most notably traded away Kevin Durant and bought out Bradley Beal, while bringing in new complimentary pieces around Devin Booker that include Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach, No. 31 pick Rasheer Fleming and others, as well as a new coach in Jordan Ott and new general manager in Brian Gregory.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Suns don't have much expectations at all after being the highest-spending team ever last season with Durant, Beal and Booker.
Suns Offseason Was Dismal
With a completely new roster dynamic, The Athletic's David Aldridge ranked the Suns at No. 25 in his offseason rankings by team, writing:
"Gregory — a Sparty guy, naturally — didn’t do a bad job out of the gate as the new GM. The Suns aren’t 'good' in the sense that they’re now a contender, but they should at least be competitive most nights for Ott. The return for Durant was fair, considering Phoenix had very little leverage, and stretching Beal gets the Suns out of apron hell. They were nimble in moving up to get Fleming, who had first-round grades from lots of teams. Green, Fleming, Williams and Maluach are good beginnings for whatever comes next in the Valley to surround Booker through the rest of his prime, a welcome departure from the three superstars approach."
Suns owner Mat Ishbia set out to build a new identity for the team this offseason, and Phoenix targeted Ott and Brooks to help spearhead this transition.
While it might not amount to winning right away with the players the Suns lost and how difficult the Western Conference is, Phoenix has a vision for the future and will hope this iteration of the team can help jumpstart it.