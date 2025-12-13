Mat Ishbia Gets Honest on Suns' Failed Star Trades

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' big three era was perhaps the most exciting injection of talent in recent memory.

After Phoenix's 2021 run to the NBA Finals, the Suns had failed to capitalize on their championship potential. Mat Ishbia, as soon as he took over the handles of ownership in the desert, made a splash by acquiring Kevin Durant and later Bradley Beal in a swoop of blockbuster trades.

The Suns, talent-wise, were expected to again be contenders to help capitalize on the prime of Devin Booker -- though the Booker-Durant-Beal trio failed to even win a playoff game together.

This past offseason, the Suns hit the reset button. Durant was traded, Beal was waived and Booker had a new cast of supporting players around him.

What did Ishbia learn?

Mat Ishbia Gets Honest on Failed Star Experiment

Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia watches a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ishbia, appearing on the Ryen Russillo Show, offered this:

"Well, those are definitely great thoughts — and it’s important to think about philosophy and how the CBA changes things. But here’s what I’d say about those moves — and look, Kevin and Brad are great guys. Nothing about them specifically. But I’ll say this: We didn’t do — and I didn’t do — a good enough job defining what kind of guys and what kind of team we were going to be," he said (h/t HoopsHype).

"So therefore, before I go after a big acquisition — a top-10, top-15 player — it better fit our culture and our organization, and how we’re going to do things. Now I have that DNA. I’ve defined it. We didn’t define it before. Back then, the thinking was: grab a bunch of talented players, throw them together, get a past championship coach, don’t worry about the luxury tax, and just go try to compete. That didn’t work. So it’s been a great learning experience for me."

The Suns certainly appear to be playing better, as their 14-11 start to the 2025-26 season has been a pleasant surprise.

In the Durant trade to Houston, the Suns got the No. 10 overall pick -- which was used on top prospect Khaman Maluach. Phoenix also collected Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, two pieces who hold strong promise to help the Suns in a potential surprise playoff push.

The Suns don't quite have the star power they did in previous seasons, though the overall chemistry and culture of the locker room hasn't been stronger under Ishbia's tenure.

