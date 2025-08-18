Inside The Suns

Suns' Devin Booker Could Receive Another Major Payday

Devin Booker has gotten a raise from the Phoenix Suns this offseason, but he could be due for another one before his career ends.

Jeremy Brener

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Suns are paying Devin Booker a lot of money for the next several years.

After saying goodbye to Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this offseason, the Suns felt compelled to sign Booker to a two-year extension that will keep him on the team's books until the end of the decade. Once the 2030's begin, Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes Booker will be one of the 10 highest-paid players in the NBA.

"The Suns have struggled in recent years, and while Kevin Durant and Bradley Booker are no longer on the roster, Booker was rewarded with a hefty long-term extension. As a four-time All-Star who reached All-NBA First Team status in 2021-22, Booker is paid like he's one of the best players in the league," Pincus wrote.

"Whether or not that's the case, Phoenix must believe it. Booker can opt out early from his deal, potentially re-signing for up to about $70.7 million for 2029-30. For now, pencil him in just below that mark with one of the richest individual seasons on any team's books."

The players ranked higher than Booker on the list are Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($70.3 million), Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown ($70.7 million), Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic ($71.4 million), Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum ($71.4 million), Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell ($71.7 million), Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ($71.7 million) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($71.9 million).

Booker, who turns 29 in October, is set to make $53.1 million in the upcoming season and could make $68.8 million if he opts into his player option for the 2029-30 campaign.

Booker and the Suns are enjoying their final few weeks of summer before reporting to training camp at the end of next month. The team's first preseason game takes place on Oct. 3 in Palm Springs, Calif.

