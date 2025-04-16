Analyst: Suns Owner Could be Worst in NBA History
PHOENIX -- Things have gone completely downhill for the Phoenix Suns since reaching the NBA Finals in 2021.
The 2024-25 season was the latest catastrophe by the Suns, and they couldn't even make it to the playoffs before disaster struck.
Despite having the largest payroll in NBA history, Phoenix finished the year 10 games below .500 and lost nine of its last 10 games to get eliminated from playoff and play-in contention.
There's a lot of blame to be spread around, but ESPN's Stephen A. Smith feels owner Mat Ishbia, who took over the team in Feb. 2023 and has had a very aggressive approach highlighted by trading away most of the team's future assets for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, is the main culprit for all of this.
Smith went on First Take Tuesday and explained why he thinks the blame not only falls on Ishbia, but also why Ishbia could start to be viewed as the worst owner in the history of basketball.
"Mat Ishbia needs to understand that right now you are on the verge of being recognized as the worst owner in the history of basketball," Smith said. "That's saying a lot, that's saying a lot. Donald Sterling once owned an NBA franchise. James Dolan, until he recently hired Leon Rose was on that trajectory.
"That's the trajectory if you're Mat Ishbia that you are on right now--being recognized as arguably the worst owner in the history of basketball. Why? Your team goes to the finals. Since that time you come along, got rid of Chris Paul, got rid of Deandre Ayton, got rid of Cam Johnson, got rid of these guys. Ultimately, Mikal Bridges, he's gone too.
"Got rid of coach Monty Williams. Not only did you get rid of coach Monty Williams, you hired Frank Vogel. Got rid of him after one year. You got rid of Mike Budenholzer one year after signing him to a five-year deal in excess of $50 million.
"You spent $214 million in salary this last season, about $152 million in luxury tax dollars, which was most top for the NBA. Yes, you got Kevin Durant. Yes, you got Bradley Beal with $111 million left on his deal.
"But in the process, you've given up the farm like d--- near eight first round picks, for crying out. I don't even know what number it is, okay, you've just depleted your assets along the way. No one is more culpable for this particular question than the ownership.
"98% of their problems falls on ownership and the decisions that they have made."
Smith's comments come one day after the Suns fired Mike Budenholzer and will now be looking for their fourth head coach in four years.
It's hard to fault Ishbia for being aggressive and not being afraid to spend his money after how the Suns operated under Robert Sarver. It's clear Ishbia wants to win and will do whatever it takes, but it has not worked out so far.
This offseason will be really telling on what kind of team and front office Ishbia will assemble after making changes and how he combats the adversity and scrutiny the Suns are under after such a porous season.