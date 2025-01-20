Suns Reveal Bradley Beal's Final Status vs Cavs
Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal will return this afternoon against the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing the last two games with a left ankle sprain.
Beal was originally listed as questionable. He suffered the injury last Tuesday in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He came back from the locker room to finish the game, but was unable to go the last two contests, which were both Phoenix wins.
Beal said yesterday he hoped he would be able to play and that "as long as I can move like Brad, I'm good." (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin)
Per Rankin, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said pregame that Beal was expected to play, but Jusuf Nurkic is out and will also not join Phoenix for the final of its five-game road trip Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets as he recovers from the flu. Nurkic is the only Suns player out today.
The Cavaliers, who hold the best record in the NBA at 35-6, will be without several key players: Evan Mobley (right calf strain), Caris LeVert (right wrist soreness) and Isaac Okoro (right shoulder AC joint sprain).
Beal came off the bench the last six games before his injury, so the Suns should be able to take advantage of their depth against a depleted Cavs squad.
This game will mark the second for new Suns big man Nick Richards, who had a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in his debut in Saturday's 125-121 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Phoenix (21-20) will face arguably its biggest test yet this season with it completely healthy against Cleveland after a relatively easy schedule so far this month.
Today's game tips off shortly after 1:30 p.m. Arizona time.