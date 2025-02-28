Suns Reveal How They Can Turn Season Around
The Phoenix Suns dropped another game in last night's loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, and their chances of making a postseason push continue to dwindle with each missed opportunity.
Once viewed as championship contenders, the Suns have stumbled in major fashion despite their star trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker - all led by championship winning coach Mike Budenholzer.
Phoenix sits with a 27-32 record and are completely out of the postseason picture as of today. The Suns are 3.5 games back from the tenth-place Sacramento Kings.
Things simply are not great in Phoenix - and after their loss to New Orleans, a few key names were asked how the Suns can change things around:
Mike Budenholzer
“We just got to keep working. I think we’ve been talking about it; I think staying optimistic. Believe in the group, believe in the players. So, we got to keep working. Come in and be ready to go tomorrow.
“We just haven’t played well enough. We’ve had stretches where we haven’t executed, whether it be defensively or offensively. We haven’t been good enough to get us through. I wish there was one thing, but you go and there’s always small things. Too many to list. Where we got to be better, we just have to keep on working.”
Kevin Durant
“We got to rebound better. I feel like we got to stop teams from making threes and stop having these lulls on offense. We go two or three possessions late, late in the clock. Shoot a tough shot. Now, teams are getting out in transition, running. We shot the ball well the last two games from the three especially, we got a lot of them up, but we are giving up a lot of points too.”
Devin Booker
"It can be fixed with just a little bit more talking. When things get tough we get quiet as a team. From my experience and what I've seen, that's not the way to get through it.
"... Skipping over the details and always taking the 'we'll get them next game' mentality - at some point you got to draw a line, and it should have been drawn a long time ago.