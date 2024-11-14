Suns Reveal Status of Stars vs Kings
*Update: Allen has been ruled out*
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (9-2) are going into tonight's date with the Sacramento Kings with two goals in mind - avenging the loss to the Mike Brown coached squad on Sunday night and the pursuit of reaching 10 wins on the season.
One of the major obstacles coming into the game was the injury report that was released earlier in the day in which the status a pair of key contributors became clouded.
The official report revealed by the team prior to tip-off was as follows:
- Bradley Beal (left calf contusion) is INACTIVE
- Grayson Allen (right hamstring soreness) is OUT
Beal and Allen joined Kevin Durant and Collin Gillespie - who were ruled out beforehand due to injuries that could take weeks to return from.
Beal has been dealing with various ailments throughout the season, but has only missed two games out of 11 potential played on the season. He will get some needed rest tonight ahead of the matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.
Allen was a surprise add to the injury report today - but the hamstring soreness designation rather than tightness or strain likely made it more feasible to suit up sooner - it looks as if the Suns' sixth man will test his hamstring to see if he can tough it out in his pre-game workout.
Role players such as Monte Morris and perhaps even Damion Lee could be counted upon heavily tonight if he does indeed give it a go against a very top-heavy Kings squad that features 3 20-PPG scorers on the season, as well as being a pace-and-space offense that will challenge Phoenix's league-average defense.
The Suns and Kings are set to commence play at approximately 8:10 PM Arizona time.