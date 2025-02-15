Suns Teammates Looking Forward to Playing Each Other in All-Star Game
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn has a unique opportunity in his first All-Star weekend after his team won the Rising Stars championship yesterday.
In the new All-Star Game format, the winning team of the Rising Stars tournament is placed into one of two semifinals for what is now a four-team, single-elimination All-Star Game tournament, which will be played tomorrow night. The other three teams are comprised of eight players from the 24 All-Star selections.
Dunn's team, "Team C," drafted by NBA legend Chris Mullin will be going up against his Suns teammate Kevin Durant and "Shaq's OGs," who were drafted by Shaquille O'Neal, in their first-round matchup.
Dunn expressed his excitement for facing off against Durant in the semis after winning the championship last night.
"I'll see you Sunday night big bro. I'll see you Sunday night," Dunn said referencing Durant.
Dunn crashed Durant's All-Star Game media availability today and asked him about the matchup.
"I'm locked in on scouting report. Coach told me I was guarding you when we play on Sunday," Durant responded to Dunn (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
Dunn then mentioned training camp before Durant cut him off.
"I pretty much dominated training camp, and coach labeled me the captain because I was dominating," Durant said. "I look forward to doing the same thing against you tomorrow night."
Overall, Dunn and the rest of his Rising Stars teammates are looking to make a statement in the semifinals against Durant's team, which also features Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.
"When it comes to we don't have the money that they have, we're going to try and get some of that money," Dunn said.
Each player on the All-Star championship team will get $125,000, while each player on second place will get $50,000, and third- and fourth-place $25,000.
Tomorrow's semifinal between the Rising Stars and Shaq's OGs will be at at 7:10 p.m. Arizona time on TNT & TruTV following the first semifinal matchup between Kenny's Young Stars and Chuck's Global Stars.