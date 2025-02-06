TRADE: Suns Sending Jusuf Nurkic to Hornets
PHOENIX -- Less than two hours before the NBA trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns have finally dealt away disgruntled big man Jusuf Nurkic.
As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on X, Nurkic will be heading to the Charlotte Hornets:
"The Phoenix Suns are trading Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN."
This is the second trade this season that Phoenix has made with Charlotte, originally sending Josh Okogie and three second-round picks in exchange for Nick Richards and one second-round pick on Jan. 15.
Nurkic and Martin were both rumored to be a part of these original discussions, but Phoenix did not have this first-round pick available to trade back then. The Suns acquired the ability to use this pick by trading their highly-valued 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for three less favorable firsts in 2025, 2027 and 2029.
This opened their ability to also trade their 2026 and 2028 picks because of the Stepien Rule, which prevents teams from dealing future first-round selections in back-to-back years. The 2026 first is the least favorable between the Suns, Wizards, Magic and Grizzlies.
Martin will bring much-needed wing size to Phoenix at 6-foot-6 and is averaging a career-best 7.8 points on 32.3% shooting from 3 and 4.5 rebounds across 39 games played in his sixth NBA season.
Phoenix now has three point guards on its roster with Micic, who is averaging 7.5 points with a lowly 34.8% field goal percentage and 3.5 assists across 36 games (16 starts). The 31 year old is in his third NBA season.
The financial aspect of these two players is very favorable for the Suns as well:
Nurkic now lands in Charlotte as likely the team's starting center after the Hornets dealt Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday.
Nurkic's time with Phoenix ends after he landed in the Valley ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, emerging as one of the many chess pieces in the massive trade that sent Deandre Ayton to Portland and Damian Lillard to Milwaukee.
At first, Nurkic was lauded for his vision with the ball in his hands on top of his rebounding. Filling in for the departed Ayton, the Suns coveted his ability to rack up boards while also being seen as a pass-friendly big man.
With their star trio of Beal, Booker and Durant, Phoenix didn’t require a center to put up 25 points per night.
Yet over time, Nurkic’s performance began to wear thin on fans in Phoenix. He was often exploited defensively while turnovers became a problem for the Bosnian Beast as well.
After the first few months of the 2024-25 season, head coach Mike Budenholzer benched Nurkic, and soon after the Suns acquired their new starting center in Richards from the Hornets.
The writing on the wall for his departure had been written for some time, especially after Nurkic said the following on his relationship with Budenholzer:
"We don't have a relationship. So, it's fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my ass off for something else."
Now, that new opportunity has arrived.