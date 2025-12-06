Kevin Durant Hits Historic NBA Milestone vs Suns

It had to be the Phoenix Suns, didn't it?

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant eclipsed the 31,000 point mark in Friday's contest against the Suns, becoming just the eighth player in NBA history to accomplish such a feat.

Durant did so in the first quarter, as he needed just four points to hit the milestone entering tonight.

Durant now joins an exclusive club containing LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain.

Both Nowitzki and Chamberlain are within striking distance relatively soon for Durant should he continue his 25 points scored per game.

Congrats to Kevin Durant of the @HoustonRockets for becoming the 8th player in NBA history to reach 31,000 career PTS! pic.twitter.com/NXM9h0PPDD — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2025

Kevin Durant Faces Former Team

Durant spent the last three years in Phoenix before being dealt to Houston this summer in a trade package that netted Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and eventually Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Durant arrived to the Valley as soon as Mat Ishbia officially took over the Suns, though he ultimately failed to deliver on the heavy championship expectations.

That's not entirely on Durant, as Phoenix as a whole was a massive failure with three coaches in three seasons and the star trio of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal simply not working.

Durant -- who found himself nearly traded at the deadline last season before he personally stopped the deal -- didn't exit the Valley quietly.

Suns fans were fairly critical of Durant, perhaps partly due to favorites such as Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson being sent to Brooklyn in the trade for the Slim Reaper.

Directly after the trade was announced, Durant was asked about heartbroken Suns fans. He said:

"They wanted me to go. They got what they wanted and I got what I wanted so we can move on. Good luck to them moving forward - I'll always remember my time there but we're on to something else."

Durant missed Houston's road contest against the Suns earlier this year in what surely would have been an electric atmosphere. He was absent due to personal reasons.

His next chance to play in Phoenix will come on April 7, though the Rockets will host the Suns again on Jan. 5 at Toyota Center.

This season, Durant's averaging 25 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per night.

The Rockets entered tonight with a 14-5 record and have very much looked like the team many had hoped they'd be.

Latest Phoenix Suns News