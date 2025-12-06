Draymond Green Sees All-Star Potential for Suns Villain

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks is playing at an exceptionally high level right now.

Traded from Houston to Phoenix over the offseason, Brooks has slid in nicely next to his new ensemble of teammates, finding his stride as a scorer while also helping set the tone on both ends of the floor and staying true to his "villain" aura.

Brooks is currently averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game to pair with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per night.

His campaign to begin the 2025-26 season has been impressive, so much so that even Draymond Green offered some praise on his recent podcast.

Draymond Green Believes Dillon Brooks Can Be All-NBA Player

Green on Brooks: "Big Boogie Cousins praised Dillon Brooks and said every team should have a guy like him. Dillon Brooks is in the conversations of myself, Marcus Smart, Dennis Rodman, and my thoughts on that list are he [Brooks] only got one all-defensive team.

"So you'd love to see that list continue to grow but nonetheless I do think he is your hard-playing guy. I think he is the heart of your team. I think he's the guy who's going to mix it up. So I'm not mad at Boogie putting Dillon Brooks in that category with what he's continued to prove.

"I wasn't sold earlier in his career I'll be honest -- but you continue to work and I'll always be honest and keep it real. If he continues to play the way he's playing I think he'll be a little more than all-defense, I think he has a legit opportunity to be an all-star if he keeps this up."

Full clip:

"I think he has a legit opportunity to be an All-Star if he keeps this up." pic.twitter.com/sLPNE7tVaH — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) December 6, 2025

Dillon Brooks' Impact in Phoenix

The Suns' surprising start to the new season is thanks in part to various factors, though Brooks' efforts to push Jordan Ott's identity of culture and hustle on both ends of the court has no doubt been crucial.

Even more with Devin Booker currently out, the Suns are leaning on Brooks to help carry the torch.

"We have to lean on him right now. He's added a piece to his game. The ability to go off the dribble a little bit. We play pick-and-roll with him. We're leaning on him a lot," Ott said after their recent loss to Houston (h/t Duane Rankin).

The Suns will need Brooks to continue his high level of play as the long grind of the season wears on, though there's no denying Brooks can reach All-Star heights for the first time in his career if he keeps his current form.

