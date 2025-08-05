Suns Shut Out of Top PG Rankings
The Phoenix Suns are figuring out their point guard problem for the upcoming season.
HoopsHype contributor Frank Urbina ranked the top 26 point guards in the NBA and the Suns had no representatives. Tyus Jones, who was with the Suns last season before signing with the Orlando Magic, came in at No. 26 on the list.
"Tyus Jones has been playing in a similar style for years, in the sense that Jones is well-liked by analytics while playing in a safe manner. Jones had a fantastic opportunity to make a big leap up this list last season, tasked with the important job of being the starting point guard for a Phoenix Suns team with huge expectations," Urbina wrote.
"Jones disappointed a bit in the role, however, showing instead that he truly might just be better off as a backup, at least if the team he’s playing on has championship expectations. Now having joined a strong Orlando Magic team, Jones will get a chance to play his best role, as a heady reserve with good spot-up three-point shooting and some off-the-dribble midrange scoring."
Devin Booker was likely classified as a shooting guard by Urbina, which is why he isn't on the list. However, he should be handling a good chunk of the point guard duties for the Suns this season.
The Suns have a surplus of shooting guards on the roster, but they can only do so much without a real point guard on the team. That could cost them dearly down the line.
If the Suns get a relevant point guard or if someone steps up to the plate like Collin Gillespie or Jared Butler, the team might be able to figure things out in 2025-26.
The Suns play their first preseason game on Oct. 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers.