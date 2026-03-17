Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Timberwolves

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are about ready to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in what will be a must-win game tonight.

Phoenix (39-29) is two games back of Minnesota (41-27), who is the sixth seed in the West, with only 14 games remaining.

The Suns have a prime opportunity tonight to build momentum to jump the Timberwolves, who announced today that Anthony Edwards will be re-evaulated in one-to-two weeks with right knee inflammation.

Phoenix already owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Minnesota after winning the first two matchups despite Edwards scoring 40 points in both games.

Tonight will be the final meeting of the season between the two teams.

Suns' Starters vs Timberwolves

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Royce O'Neale

Oso Ighodaro

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) are still out for the Suns in the fifth of their six-game road trip.

The Suns choose to keep the same starting five they have used since both players have been out, even with the recent struggles of Gillespie and O'Neale and how small they have looked at times.

Phoenix is 4-3 with this starting group, but has often opted to close the game with more length, which included Jordan Goodwin and Haywood Highsmith next to Booker, Green and Ighodaro against the Boston Celtics in their loss yesterday.

"We need a little stretch here, need a little stretch of being consistent with our rotations. We're going to try to find that tonight," Suns coach Jordan Ott said pregame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

What's Ahead for Suns vs Timberwolves

Tonight's game will not be easy by any means for the Suns, who are coming off two tough losses to the Celtics and Toronto Raptors after blowing late leads in both games.

Minnesota is still favored over Phoenix even without Edwards, as the Suns will also be without Grayson Allen (left knee soreness).

The Timberwolves have lost four of their past five game and are beginning a three-game homestand tonight, so they will be extra motivated to prove they can get back on track even with Edwards sidelined.

The most important are for the Suns to try to figure out tonight is their clutch play, which could be tough on the second night of a back-to-back.

Minnesota ranks in the top five in both field goal and 3-point percentage, so Phoenix's defense will have to be on point after allowing the Celtics and Raptors to both shoot over 42% from deep.

The Suns have not played the Timberwolves since way back on Dec. 8, but forced 37 turnovers combined over in the two previous matchups, so this could be their calling card once again tonight, although Phoenix has struggled to find the same success it had earlier in the season with turning teams over.

Tonight's matchup will tip off shortly after 5:00 p.m. MST.