Suns Star Doubtful vs Pistons
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns received some good and bad news on their injury report for tomorrow's game against the Detroit Pistons.
Star guard Bradley Beal (left ankle sprain) is doubtful and in jeopardy of missing his second-straight contest after suffering the injury in Tuesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is out for the fourth-straight game.
The good news for Phoenix is that new acquisition Nick Richards is not on the report and in line to make his Suns debut against Detroit, as coach Mike Budenholzer said prior to the Suns' 130-123 win over the Washington Wizards Thursday.
Richards is expected to start at center for the Suns once he gets acclimated to the team, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro. We will see what Phoenix decides by tomorrow.
According to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Phoenix did not practice today but looked to start getting Richards up to speed on the offense and defense.
The Pistons will only be down Jaden Ivey, who has now been out since Jan. 1 with a left fibula fracture.
Phoenix will be looking to avenge its 133-125 home loss on Dec. 21 to the Pistons, which was highlighted by 28 points and 13 assists from Cade Cunningham and a season-high 43 points from Kevin Durant in a losing effort.
Durant, a lifelong Washington Commanders fan, and Devin Booker, a lifelong Detroit Lions, fan will get to head over to Ford Field for the Commanders-Lions playoff matchup after tomorrow's contest, which tips off shortly after 2:00 p.m. Arizona time.