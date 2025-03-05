Suns Star Injured, Ruled Out vs Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Bradley Beal for the rest of tonight's action against the Los Angeles Clippers with left calf soreness.
Beal was initially questionable with the injury ahead of tonight before being given the green light ahead of tip-off. Tyus Jones is starting now in his place as second half action gets underway.
Beal leaves action after going 0-4 from the field in 15 minutes.
The Suns have seen Beal struggle with various injuries since landing in Phoenix, an unfortunate part of the game which has only hindered the team's ability to find consistent success on the court.
When healthy, Beal has proven to be a solid contributer despite taking a seat back behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the scoring department.
The Suns desperately need all of their pieces healthy to finish the final 20 games of the regular season, as Phoenix is currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.
Both the Suns and Clippers had lost their last 4-of-5 games approaching tonight, though Los Angeles is in possession of the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
It's been a dismal year for the Suns, and Beal offered the following analysis on why things have crumbled in the desert:
"Honestly, I think it's just our defensive identity. I think it's just our will and our 'want to' on that end. Just being better, we just gotta give more. I think we all just gotta compete a little bit more, give a little bit more, play harder. And that's messed up that we're asking ourselves to play harder. That should be a given."