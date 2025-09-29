Suns Star Devin Booker Embracing Low Expectations
The Phoenix Suns spent over $400 million last season to try and pursue their first-ever NBA championship.
The failures led to the Suns trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and buying out Bradley Beal to try and restart.
Devin Booker and the Suns could miss the NBA playoffs, but that is not on his mind as the team begins preparations for the preseason. Phoenix is not expected to even make the playoffs by some writers.
"We know the expectations aren't high," said Booker. "They're going to say we're a young team. It's the perfect seat to be in."
Devin Booker At Forefront of Phoenix Suns' Rebuild
The Suns have gone away from aggressively pursuing a title and are taking a more long-term approach to winning. Booker is the team's superstar and he will be surrounded by a mix of young players and veterans who are collectively trying to re-build the Suns' standing in the NBA.
"We just keep it in-house," Booker said. "We'll continue to grow, and I'll understand how much my voice amongst the younger team that we have matters. It's my job to handle that."
How to Watch New-Look Suns in Preseason Opener
The Suns with Booker, first-year coach Jordan Ott and a revamped frontcourt with centers Mark Williams and Nick Richards will face the Los Angeles Lakers in their first preseason game on Oct. 3.
"I think Mat said it, how lucky he is (to have Booker). How lucky am I? First-year head coach, to have a superstar, a guy that's proven in the league. A guy that's done it at every single level, NBA, Olympics, that's a blessing," Ott said at the team's Media Day.
"I think whatever's happened in the past has happened in the past. This is his team, and we're lucky. Again - he not only plays for Phoenix, he wants to live here. I've been around the different teams, to have your superstar in the state, in the city, in the gym is a major luxury for us. We talk about how the gym's felt, and guys being in there to work, (it) starts at the top.
"... Extremely grateful to him and looking forward to continuing to build our relationship."
Phoenix will have an opportunity to show it can be a competent group even though it is not expected to have much success against Luka Doncic, LeBron James and their Pacific Division rivals.
The game will be played at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, Calif. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. local time.