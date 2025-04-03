Suns Star Expected to Return from Injury vs Celtics
Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal will likely be making his return from an eight-game absence due to a left hamstring strain tomorrow night against the Boston Celtics.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters today that Beal is expected to play tomorrow, as is Royce O'Neale, who was a late scratch for Tuesday's 133-123 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with an illness.
Phoenix will still be without Kevin Durant, who did not join the team for their three-game road trip with a left ankle sprain.
Beal originally suffered his injury in Phoenix's March 16 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Suns won the first four games with him out, but have dropped the last four.
With only six games left, Beal could be a difference maker without Durant, as the Suns are 35-41 on the season and one game back of the final Western Conference play-in spot.
“We definitely need him,” Suns star Devin Booker said of Beal (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). “He’s a piece that we’ve been missing. Just make sure he’s healthy and ready to go.”
Beal's injuries have stacked up this season, as the three-time All-Star has missed 28 games so far due to various injuries. Phoenix has gone 14-14 in those games without Beal.
“It’s not ideal, obviously, it’s not fun,” Beal said of his injuries (via Rankin). “You don’t enjoy it. You control what you can control. That’s all I can do. I always preach about being available and that’s something I’m definitely kicking myself about, but that’s sometimes how the cookie crumbles.
"All I can do is keep my head up and keep getting better. The staff has been great, my body is in a better place and I feel really good right now. Hopefully it continues to stay that way.”
Fans have grown frustrated with Beal's unavailability in his two seasons in Phoenix, which has led to his name swirling in trade rumors, even with his no-trade clause. Beal still has two years and over $110 million left on his contract following this season along with the no-trade clause.
“I get it, I get it,” Beal said of fans being upset with his injury problems (via Rankin). “They have every reason to be. I am, too.”
Beal is averaging 17.3 points on .505/.395/.813 splits, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1 steal in the 48 games he has played in, but has the worst plus/minus on the Suns at -4.9 on the season.
The Suns will now gear up to try to snap their four-game losing streak with Beal likely back in the lineup against the defending champs, who beat them by 30 points in Phoenix just over a week ago.