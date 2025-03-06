Suns Star Kevin Durant Gets Emotional on Kyrie Irving Injury
PHOENIX — Following a 34-point effort in the Phoenix Suns’ huge comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, superstar forward Kevin Durant had an emotional response in his postgame press conference when asled about his former teammate Kyrie Irving tearing his ACL.
"I just feel for my boy," Durant said. "I know how much he cares about the game and loves the game and loves his routine and enjoys playing for his teammates. The ultimate teammate, the best teammate.
"Man, he loves the game so much. I'm just hurt for him, but he's such a strong-minded person that he's going to bounce back and be Kyrie, even better than he was before he got hurt. Prayers up to him and wish a speedy recovery."
Durant has always held high respect for Irving, competing against him in multiple NBA Finals, and that grew even more after they spent 3.5 seasons together on the Brooklyn Nets from 2019-23.
Durant has had the experience of rehabbing a very serious injury after he tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals.
Since returning to the court in the 2020-21 season, Durant has posted even better scoring numbers than before his Achilles tear, increasing his points per game from 27.0 pre-injury to 28.0 after coming back.
Durant was 30 years old when he tore his Achilles, while Irving will turn 33 later this month. Irving has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his career and said on Instagram Live that he was in good spirits following the ACL tear.
As for the Suns (29-33) as a whole, they are three games back of Irving’s Mavericks (32-30) for the 10th seed (final play-in spot) in the Western Conference.
Dallas is not only going to have to rebound without Irving, but is also still dealing with long-term injuries to Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (ankle fracture), P.J. Washington Jr. (ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (hip strain) and Jaden Hardy (ankle sprain).