Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Grizzlies
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (26-26) are looking to get back to their winning ways tonight in the midst of a slight slump against the Memphis Grizzlies - who hold the number 2 seed in the Western Conference - tonight.
The Suns will gain a couple of key reinforcements tonight, while Memphis will have Ja Morant will play after missing the first meeting between the two squads on December 31.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to change things up tonight after seeing a standout performance on Saturday night from a player that hasn't seen much playing time.
The five:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Kevin Durant
- Bol Bol
- Nick Richards
Jones is off to a rough start this month from the field - but he will look to bounce back tonight against his former team. Jones' assist volume has dropped since the start of the new year as well.
Booker wasn't selected as a replacement in the All-Star game on Monday, but is averaging 32.2 PPG in February and could be sizing up a bid to make an All-NBA team.
Durant returns to play his first game in over a week - his first time suiting up since the days-long trade rumor saga that put Phoenix at the epicenter of the NBA world.
Bol replaces Dunn tonight - the latter has only averaged 14.4 minutes per game this month, but his defensive ability could be particularly useful against Morant.
Despite this, it appears that the second-year Sun will receive an opportunity to continue earning a larger role moving forward.
Richards has a favorable matchup tonight against Zach Edey - Richards can use his athleticism to his advantage in this setting.
Suns-Grizzlies is set to tip-off shortly after 8 P.M. Arizona time.